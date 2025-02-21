Russell won't return to Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports. He finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and five assists over 18 minutes prior to departing.

Russell struggled to find his rhythm in this one, and his night got considerably worse after picking up the ankle injury. Killian Hayes will presumably be leaned on the rest of the way at point guard in Russell's absence.