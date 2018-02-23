Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 19 in Thursday's loss
Russell scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and a block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 loss to the Hornets.
With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) still out of commission, the Nets deployed a smaller lineup that featured three starting guards. although Spencer Dinwiddie handled primary distribution duties. Russell's now scored at least 16 points in four straight games, though, and if he sticks in the starting five he should be able to provide a spark to a moribund offense.
