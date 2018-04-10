Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 21 points in 36 minutes

Russell accounted for 21 points (9-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt), six rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals in 36 minutes Monday in Brooklyn's win over Chicago.

Russell collected a double-double Monday against the Bulls, marking his third double-digit assist performance in the past nine games. The third-year point guard has been inconsistent and inefficient from the field, which should call his high usage rating into question. His first season in Brooklyn was plagued by injuries, which is most definitely a factor worth considering. However, the mid-range game is the one area where Russell truly excels and it's tough to build an offense around 16-18 foot jumpers. From a fantasy perspective, Russell can produce across a slew of categories when he's on, but it seems he is off more often than not.