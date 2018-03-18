Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 22 in Saturday's win

Russell scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 win over the Mavericks.

He's now scored 20 or more points in four of the last six games, shooting 47.6 percent (20-for-42) from three-point range over that stretch. Russell still isn't a consistent fantasy asset -- he scored only eight points in each of the other two games -- but the 22-year-old is healthy and beginning to flash his considerable upside.