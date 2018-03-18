Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 22 in Saturday's win
Russell scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 win over the Mavericks.
He's now scored 20 or more points in four of the last six games, shooting 47.6 percent (20-for-42) from three-point range over that stretch. Russell still isn't a consistent fantasy asset -- he scored only eight points in each of the other two games -- but the 22-year-old is healthy and beginning to flash his considerable upside.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Collects 7 3PM Tuesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Lone bright spot Sunday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Collects season-high 11 assists in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 25 points Tuesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 19 in Thursday's loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...