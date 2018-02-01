Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 22 points off bench
Russell scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt 4-5 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over the 76ers.
Russell was cleared to play in back-to-back games for the first time since returning from a long absence, providing a busy stat line despite playing a limited role. The fact that his knee checked out with the medical staff was a positive, and it was even more encouraging to see him perform so well under the circumstances. Russell is certainly progressing toward full capacity and could soon begin to take on a larger workload.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Probable Wednesday vs. Philly•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Shooting woes continue in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will return to action Tuesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will not play Saturday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Plays 21 minutes versus Milwaukee•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...