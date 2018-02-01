Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 22 points off bench

Russell scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt 4-5 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over the 76ers.

Russell was cleared to play in back-to-back games for the first time since returning from a long absence, providing a busy stat line despite playing a limited role. The fact that his knee checked out with the medical staff was a positive, and it was even more encouraging to see him perform so well under the circumstances. Russell is certainly progressing toward full capacity and could soon begin to take on a larger workload.