Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 22 points Thursday

Russell finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and one rebound across 28 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 victory over Milwaukee.

The scoring was nice for Russell's owners but he contributed little else. He has been hot and cold lately, reflected by his inconsistent playing time. He remains a must-own player but the Nets have shown they are comfortable moving him to the bench in favor of Spencer Dinwiddie should the situation call for it.