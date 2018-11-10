Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 23 points in Friday's win
Russell compiled 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 112-110 win over the Nuggets.
Russell reached the 20-point threshold for the second time in the last three games and the fourth time through the first 12 tilts of 2018-19. While Russell has not earned more than 27 minutes in a contest once in the last six matchups, he continues to pile up plenty of counting stats in an uptempo offense.
