Russell compiled 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 112-110 win over the Nuggets.

Russell reached the 20-point threshold for the second time in the last three games and the fourth time through the first 12 tilts of 2018-19. While Russell has not earned more than 27 minutes in a contest once in the last six matchups, he continues to pile up plenty of counting stats in an uptempo offense.