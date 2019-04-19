Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 26 points in Game 3 loss
Russell collected 26 points (12-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 loss to the 76ers.
Russell has racked up exactly 26 points in two of the first three games here in the playoffs. However, he has logged more turnovers (11) than assists (nine), and this is the first time in the series that he has connected on better than 40 percent of his field goal attempts. Russell will look to take better care of possession and try to help his team even the series during Saturday's Game 4.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: 21 points in seaoson finale•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Drops 20 as team clinches playoff spot•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Double-doubles in win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Carries load in loss to Raptors•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Big double-double in loss to Bucks•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads all scorers in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...