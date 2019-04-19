Russell collected 26 points (12-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 131-115 Game 3 loss to the 76ers.

Russell has racked up exactly 26 points in two of the first three games here in the playoffs. However, he has logged more turnovers (11) than assists (nine), and this is the first time in the series that he has connected on better than 40 percent of his field goal attempts. Russell will look to take better care of possession and try to help his team even the series during Saturday's Game 4.