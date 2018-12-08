Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 29 points in Friday's win
Russell recorded 29 points (13-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime win over the Raptors.
Russell was phenomenal, filling it up offensively against an elite defense. He has posted at least 26 points in four of the last seven games, stepping up in the absence of Caris LeVert (foot). Russell is still inconsistent to a certain extent, but he's finally starting to turn his potential into production. Through 27 appearances, Russell is managing career-high averages in points, assists, and minutes and connecting on a career-best three-point shooting percentage.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Commits six turnovers Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Reaches 30 points in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Goes off for season-best line•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Regresses in 17-point outing•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 20 points Tuesday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...