Russell recorded 29 points (13-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime win over the Raptors.

Russell was phenomenal, filling it up offensively against an elite defense. He has posted at least 26 points in four of the last seven games, stepping up in the absence of Caris LeVert (foot). Russell is still inconsistent to a certain extent, but he's finally starting to turn his potential into production. Through 27 appearances, Russell is managing career-high averages in points, assists, and minutes and connecting on a career-best three-point shooting percentage.