Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores game-high 23 in Monday's win
Russell scored 23 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT) while adding eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 98-92 win over the Suns.
While there are still plenty of rough edges to Russell's game right now -- he's shooting just 28.9 percent from three-point range so far this season, for instance -- the 21-year-old is showing tremendous growth in his first year with the Nets and is establishing himself as a foundational player the rebuilding franchise can build around.
