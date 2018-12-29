Russell finished with 33 points (13-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 100-87 loss to Charlotte.

Russell eclipsed the 30 point mark for the fifth time this season, going 13-of-24 from the field on his way to a game-high 33 points. Unfortunately for Russell the rest of the starters combined for just 19 points on 6-of-27 shooting. Russell's offense has been a bit up and down this season but on the whole, it has been the most productive stretch of his career. Despite the lack of defensive numbers, Russell remains a top 80 player for the season and should be rostered everywhere.