Russell finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight assists, one rebound and a steal over 23 minutes in the Nets' loss to the Heat on Saturday.

Russell put out his lowest point total since Jan. 16, although his struggles were shared by the entire Nets team in a 29-point blowout loss on Saturday. In nine games prior, Russell averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds, and fantasy owners should consider Saturday's off-night an outlier.