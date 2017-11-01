Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores season-high 33 points in Tuesday's loss

Russell recorded 33 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 loss to the Suns.

Having been handed the keys to the Nets' uptempo offense, Russell continues to enjoy a breakout campaign, and he finished with season highs in scoring, rebounds, and made free throws. As long as he remains healthy, Russell will likely be one of the most reliable sources of fantasy production this season, particularly in categories such as points, assists, free-throw percentage, and made threes.