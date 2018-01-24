Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores seven points in Tuesday's loss

Russell recorded seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 109-108 loss to the Thunder.

Russell looked more like himself, albeit still in limited minutes. He had combined for just four points (on one-of-10 from the field) to go along with three assists to four turnovers in 28 minutes during his first two games back against the Heat and Pistons, so this was a welcome sight for fantasy owners. It's unclear when Russell will rejoin the starting lineup, but the good news is that he's getting back into the flow following a lengthy absence.