Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 18 points in victory
Russell provided 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and a rebound across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 102-86 win over the Cavaliers.
The Nets are now 2-2, due in large part to Russell's excellent play as Brooklyn's floor general. After a promising 2017 campaign was cut short by a knee injury, Russell appears ready to make good on the hype that made him a first-round pick in 2015. He's certainly showed his capability when he's healthy. as he averaged 15.5 points and 5.2 assists in the 48 healthy games he played last season. The Nets looked to be much-improved and Russell will be a key component to the team's future success.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Pours in game-high 25 in preseason win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Finishes with modest performance•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 21 points in 36 minutes•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Contributes 12 points in Saturday's win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 22 points Thursday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Six points in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times