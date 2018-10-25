Russell provided 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and a rebound across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 102-86 win over the Cavaliers.

The Nets are now 2-2, due in large part to Russell's excellent play as Brooklyn's floor general. After a promising 2017 campaign was cut short by a knee injury, Russell appears ready to make good on the hype that made him a first-round pick in 2015. He's certainly showed his capability when he's healthy. as he averaged 15.5 points and 5.2 assists in the 48 healthy games he played last season. The Nets looked to be much-improved and Russell will be a key component to the team's future success.