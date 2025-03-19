Russell notched 18 points (6-18 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 loss to the Celtics.

Russell returned after sitting out the previous game, leading the Nets with 18 points. Since landing in Brooklyn, Russell has been in and out of the rotation as a result of both injury and rest. Subsequently, his production has left a lot to be desired, averaging just 11.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes per game over the past eight games.