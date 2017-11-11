Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 21 in Friday's win

Russell scored 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding nine assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 101-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

His 11 points in the fourth quarter were crucial in helping to stave off a late rally by Portland. Russell is well on his way to a career season despite the fact that the 21-year-old isn't yet playing a consistent 30-plus minutes a night, and his lackluster free-throw and three-point shooting percentages suggest he's still got plenty of untapped ceiling once his skills develop further.