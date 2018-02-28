Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 25 points Tuesday
Russell scored 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 loss to Cleveland.
In his best scoring performance since re-joining the starting lineup, Russell shot an even 50.0 percent from the floor en route to a team leading 25 points Tuesday. His 25 points are the most for the guard since missing two months due to injury. In the three games since being named a starter, Russell is averaging 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists. With a consistent run of starts, the third-year guard may have a chance to establish himself in his first year with Brooklyn after missing a large portion of the season.
