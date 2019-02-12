Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 28 points Monday
Russell collected 28 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 127-125 loss to the Raptors.
Russell showed why he was a lottery pick back in the day with his solid double-double Monday night, registering a season-high in assists. If he can stay this efficient shooting while facilitating the offense, it'll be common to see 20-point games and solid assist totals from him.
