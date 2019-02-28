Russell registered 28 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and a steal over 29 minutes Wednesday against Washington.

Russell was efficient from the field and contributed across the board, but it still wasn't enough to get his team the victory. The 23-year-old has been red hot coming off the All-Star break, averaging 26.3 points, 3.8 boards and 7.5 helpers in his preceding four contests. Russell put together his most impressive scoring month of the season in February (25.8 ppg), so he'll look to keep it rolling heading into March.