Russell had nine points (4-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 victory over New York.

Russell struggled to get anything going on the offensive end Saturday, making just 4-of-14 from the field, ending with nine points. He was, however, able to salvage the line, delivering a season-high with 11 assists. The field-goal percentage has been a continuing issue for Russell and certainly impacts his overall fantasy value.