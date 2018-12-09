Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Season-high in dimes Saturday
Russell had nine points (4-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 victory over New York.
Russell struggled to get anything going on the offensive end Saturday, making just 4-of-14 from the field, ending with nine points. He was, however, able to salvage the line, delivering a season-high with 11 assists. The field-goal percentage has been a continuing issue for Russell and certainly impacts his overall fantasy value.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 29 points in Friday's win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Commits six turnovers Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Reaches 30 points in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Goes off for season-best line•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Regresses in 17-point outing•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...