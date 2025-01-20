Russell accumulated nine points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 127-101 loss to the Thunder.

With Ben Simmons (illness) unavailable, Russell shifted back into the starting five and led the Nets in assists, although he made little scoring impact of his own. The veteran guard is averaging 13.2 points, 8.0 assists, 3.2 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.7 minutes over 23.2 minutes in his six appearances (three starts) for Brooklyn since being shipped east in a late December trade with the Lakers.