Russell logged 22 points (9-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 loss to Toronto.

Russell hit the ground running, beginning his second stint with the Nets following a trade late last week. Despite coming off the bench, he wasted no time asserting himself on the offensive end, something he had not been able to do during his time with the Lakers. While it is unclear whether he will continue to come off the bench or move into the starting lineup, what is clear is that he is going to be far more active in his new role.