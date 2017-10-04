Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Shines with 19 in preseason win

Russell recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 preseason win over the Knicks.

As expected, Russell and Jeremy Lin helmed the backcourt for the Nets with both players taking turns at the 1 and 2 spots. The former Laker is settling in nicely in his new home as he led the team in both points and assists. It looks like Coach Kenny Atkinson is going all-in with Russell as a focal point of the offense, giving the third-year guard a considerable boost in value for fantasy owners.