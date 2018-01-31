Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Shooting woes continue in loss

Russell had just seven points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to the Knicks.

Russell returned after a one-game absence due to rest but failed to deliver any highlights for his owners. He has now played five games since returning from injury and has been disappointing, to say the least. He has seen his minutes work up to about 20 per game but he is failing to put up any value in that time. He has only hit a combined four three-pointers while shooting just 12-of-41 from the field. He still remains a must-own player but is getting very frustrating for owners who stashed him for so long.