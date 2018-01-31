Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Shooting woes continue in loss
Russell had just seven points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to the Knicks.
Russell returned after a one-game absence due to rest but failed to deliver any highlights for his owners. He has now played five games since returning from injury and has been disappointing, to say the least. He has seen his minutes work up to about 20 per game but he is failing to put up any value in that time. He has only hit a combined four three-pointers while shooting just 12-of-41 from the field. He still remains a must-own player but is getting very frustrating for owners who stashed him for so long.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will return to action Tuesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will not play Saturday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Plays 21 minutes versus Milwaukee•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores seven points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will have minutes increased Sunday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Coming off bench in return•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...