Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Six points in loss
Russell managed just six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) but added six rebounds, five assists and two steals during Tuesday's 121-95 loss to the host 76ers.
Russell struggled to score the ball Tuesday but was able to pick up the slack by dishing out six assists and grabbing five boards. The former Ohio State guard has scored only 19 points in his last three games but it figures that he should break out of his short slump soon. The Nets travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Thursday.
