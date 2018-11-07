Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Solid effort despite poor shooting
Russell produced 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 victory over Phoenix.
Russell was solid again Tuesday finishing with 15 points on 15 field-goal attempts. His efficiency continues to be negative to his overall value, however, those who drafted him should have expected exactly this. Russell has been able to take a bit of a backseat to the Caris LeVert show on more than one occasion, something that has likely taken some of the pressure off. The positive is that Russell has appeared generally healthy and is seeing a decent amount of court time. He warrants a roster spot in all leagues despite the efficiency concerns and certainly still has some improvement left in him.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team in scoring with 25 points•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Pours in team-high 24 points in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 18 points in victory•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Pours in game-high 25 in preseason win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Finishes with modest performance•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 21 points in 36 minutes•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.