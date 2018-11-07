Russell produced 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 victory over Phoenix.

Russell was solid again Tuesday finishing with 15 points on 15 field-goal attempts. His efficiency continues to be negative to his overall value, however, those who drafted him should have expected exactly this. Russell has been able to take a bit of a backseat to the Caris LeVert show on more than one occasion, something that has likely taken some of the pressure off. The positive is that Russell has appeared generally healthy and is seeing a decent amount of court time. He warrants a roster spot in all leagues despite the efficiency concerns and certainly still has some improvement left in him.