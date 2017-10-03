Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Starting preseason opener

Russell will start the Nets' preseason opener Tuesday against the Knicks.

The key piece in the Brook Lopez deal, Russell will get the nod at shooting guard alongside Jeremy Lin at the point. The two will essentially be interchangeable, and this could be a preview of what to expect when the regular season rolls around. That said, the Nets are without both Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert on Tuesday, so their respective absences much be taken into consideration.