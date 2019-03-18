Russell furnished 32 points (13-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in the Nets' 119-116 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Russell paced the Nets in both scoring and assists, giving him a direct hand in a substantial amount of the team's points for the night. The dynamic fourth-year guard bounced back from four straight sub-40-percent shooting efforts, two of which had led to rather rare sub-20-point tallies. The good news for fantasy owners is that the 2015 second overall pick typically remains aggressive even when his shot isn't consistently finding the net, making nights like Sunday when he does have the hot hand all the more prolific.