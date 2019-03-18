Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Stays hot throughout
Russell furnished 32 points (13-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in the Nets' 119-116 win over the Clippers on Sunday.
Russell paced the Nets in both scoring and assists, giving him a direct hand in a substantial amount of the team's points for the night. The dynamic fourth-year guard bounced back from four straight sub-40-percent shooting efforts, two of which had led to rather rare sub-20-point tallies. The good news for fantasy owners is that the 2015 second overall pick typically remains aggressive even when his shot isn't consistently finding the net, making nights like Sunday when he does have the hot hand all the more prolific.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Healthy stat line in win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores just 10 points in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...