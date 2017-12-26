Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Still on track for early-January return

Russell (knee) appears to still be on track to return sometime in early-to-mid-January, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell has been out since Nov. 11 after undergoing a procedure on his knee, and GM Sean Marks indicated last week that the point guard remains on a seven-to-eight-week timetable, which would place him back sometime between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12. The Nets haven't said much about Russell's recovery since the surgery, but it appears as though he'll miss six more games, at the absolute minimum. Once healthy and buck up to full speed, all indications are that Russell will reclaim the starting point guard spot from Spencer Dinwiddie.