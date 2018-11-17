Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Strong shooting effort Friday
Russell had 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 115-104 victory over Washington.
Russell bounced back after struggling against the Heat on Wednesday, leaving Washington with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He certainly appears to have benefited from the Caris LeVert (ankle) injury and should continue to have more responsibility, especially on the offensive end of the floor. He will have poor shooting nights but remains a player that needs to be on rosters everywhere.
