Russell recorded 27 points (10-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes Wednesday against Denver.

Russell managed to stay hot and lead his team to victory by shooting a stellar 66.7 percent from beyond the arc and notching his first double-double of February. He's averaging a solid 24.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.0 steal across his previous five contests and has shown no sign of slowing down. He'll face a favorable matchup Friday against Chicago.