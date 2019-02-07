Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Strong showing from downtown
Russell recorded 27 points (10-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes Wednesday against Denver.
Russell managed to stay hot and lead his team to victory by shooting a stellar 66.7 percent from beyond the arc and notching his first double-double of February. He's averaging a solid 24.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.0 steal across his previous five contests and has shown no sign of slowing down. He'll face a favorable matchup Friday against Chicago.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...