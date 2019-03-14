Russell recorded 14 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Oklahoma City.

Although his line wasn't too bad, Russell really struggled shooting the ball against the Thunder. He appears to be mired in a bit of a slump, having made just 17-of-54 shots from the field over his past three games. Although he's prone to short periods of inconsistency, Russel's in the midst of a breakout season and should return to his usual form soon.