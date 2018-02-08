Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles Wednesday in loss
Russell produced four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and six turnovers across 17 minutes during a 115-106 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Russell struggled in Wednesday's loss as he scored in single-digits for the second time in the last three games and also racked up six turnovers in just 17 minutes. His value has dwindled since his return from injury, as he has only played more than 20 minutes twice in that stretch. Russell isn't receiving enough minutes to produce solid value right now.
