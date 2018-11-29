Russell totaled 14 points (6-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to the Jazz.

After dropping a season-high 38 points on Sunday, Russell did his best to get there again, attempting 25 field-goals in the loss. Unfortunately, he was able to convert just six of those attempts, finishing with 14 points. He was able to somewhat salvage the line with seven assists and three steals, but the field-goal percentage was a real killer. The Nets will face the Grizzlies on Friday in what is sure to be a tough encounter. Look for Russell to continue shooting the ball, hopefully with more success.