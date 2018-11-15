Russell scored 12 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and accrued five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Heat.

After scoring 31 points on Monday, Russell was unable to get his shot going against the Heat. The fourth-year point guard is having a modest season, scoring at a career-best clip and shooting over forty percent from three. That said, Russell isn't overly impressive in any one category, contributing 16.8 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 threes and 1.1 steals per game on the year. With Caris LeVert out for the foreseeable future, Russell may take on more playmaking responsibilities, although a decrease in efficiency would likely happen in conjunction.