Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles with turnovers Friday
Russell totaled 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three steals and eight turnovers across 25 minutes during Friday's 126-121 win over the Magic.
Russell had a difficult time in his first game without backcourt mate Jeremy Lin (knee) available. It seems doubtful he'll struggle this much going forward, but Friday's effort certainly wasn't encouraging from a ball-control standpoint.
