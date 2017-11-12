Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Suffers knee injury Saturday

Russell suffered a knee injury during Saturday's game against the Jazz, which forced him to leave the contest, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

There's currently no news on how severe the injury is. So, for the time being, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics until further word emerges.

