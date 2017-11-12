Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Suffers knee injury Saturday
Russell suffered a knee injury during Saturday's game against the Jazz, which forced him to leave the contest, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
There's currently no news on how severe the injury is. So, for the time being, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics until further word emerges.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 21 in Friday's win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores game-high 23 in Monday's win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Produces 17 points in LA return•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores season-high 33 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Goes for 15 despite questionable status•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will return to starting lineup•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...