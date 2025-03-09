Russell notched 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 loss to the Hornets.

Russell took over late in the game, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to propel Brooklyn to victory. Saturday marked the veteran guard's fourth appearance in nine possible games since the All-Star break due to an ankle injury, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the rebuilding Nets monitor his workload in the final weeks of the campaign. Russell has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes over his last four contests.