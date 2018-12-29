Russell will be rested for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

The Nets are playing their third game in four nights, but the decision still comes as a bit of a surprise. Russell played 34 minutes Friday night in Charlotte and finished with 33 points, his most in a single game since Nov. 25. Expect Spencer Dinwiddie and Shabazz Napier to each pick up more minutes in Russell's stead.

