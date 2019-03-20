Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Torches Kings with 44 points
Russell finished with 44 points (17-33 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, and four steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 victory over the Kings.
Russell exploded for a career-high 44 points in Tuesday's win, with 27 of those points coming in the fourth quarter alone. The Nets erased a 25-point deficit heading into the final quarter, leaving the Kings stunned on their home floor. Russell added 12 assists and four steals to cap off what was an unbelievable night. He has been fantastic for owners this season and should be on the floor a lot as the Nets push for a higher playoff seeding.
