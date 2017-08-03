Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will fight for starting spot
Russell will compete for a starting spot during training camp, Zach Lowe of ESPN reports.
While Russell, acquired in June as part of a deal that sent Brook Lopez to the Lakers, may have the highest upside of any player on the roster, Lowe's report implies that the third-year guard will not be handed a starting spot. With Timofey Mozgov and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson expected to start at center and power forward, respectively, several players -- DeMarre Carroll, Allen Crabbe, Jeremy Lin, Caris LeVert, and Russell -- will battle it out for the remaining three spots. Lowe notes that the combination of Lin, LeVert and Crabbe may have the inside track, though it seems highly likely that Russell will be given a chance to start -- whether it's at the one or the two -- at some point, considering his standing as a former No. 2 overall pick, who averaged nearly 16 points per game for a dysfunctional team last season. Whether Russell starts or not, he'll still be a key rotation player, though gauging his fantasy value heading into the season will be a difficult task.
