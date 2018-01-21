Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will have minutes increased Sunday
Russell is expected to see a slightly increased workload Sunday against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Coach Kenny Atkinson said Russell had a 15-minute restriction in his return Friday, but is expected to have that go up incrementally moving forward. For that reason, it's safe to assume that Russell with see an uptick in playing time from the 14 minutes he logged Friday, though the Nets still aren't ready for him to take on a full workload. Fantasy owners may want to temper expectations for the time being while Russell is still limited.
