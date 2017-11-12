Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will miss several games with knee injury
Russell (knee) is expected to miss several games with a left knee injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Russell suffered the injury in Saturday's loss to the Jazz and is slated to undergo additional evaluation on Sunday. That being said, it's serious enough for the Nets to rule him out for at least the next few games already, so that is a bit concerning. Once further word comes back regarding his tests, we should have a better indication for how long Russell will be out. For now, however, he can be considered out for both Tuesday's game against the Celtics and Friday's game against the Jazz. Russell's absence should mean more minutes for Spencer Dinwiddie (hamstring), Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert.
