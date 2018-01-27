Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will not play Saturday
Russell will not play Saturday against the Timberwolves as part of his injury management program, Alex Labidou of Nets.com reports.
Russell has played in each of the last four games following a lengthy injury absence, but the Nets will hold him out Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Ohio State product saw 21 minutes of action -- his most since returning -- Friday in Milwaukee, finishing with 14 points, one rebound and seven turnovers. Expect Russell to return to action Tuesday in New York after three days off.
