Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will remain out Monday

Russell (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell has been able to go through some portions of practice with the Nets' G-League affiliate, but will continue remain cautious in his recovery and will sit out once again Monday. The Nets haven't provided much clarity on when Russell is expected back in the lineup and there's certainly a chance he misses a handful more games while ramping up his activity. For now, however, Russell can be considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Spurs.