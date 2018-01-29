Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will return to action Tuesday
Russell will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks after sitting out Saturday's contest to rest, Zach Braziller of The New York Post reports.
Russell was held out Saturday as part of the team's injury management program they have in place for him. Russell played 21 minutes off the bench Friday against the Bucks, and the point guard will likely play a similar dose on Tuesday. With the Nets set to play another back-to-back set over the next two days, it's possible Russell is held out of Wednesday's game against the 76ers depending on how Tuesday goes for him.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will not play Saturday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Plays 21 minutes versus Milwaukee•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores seven points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will have minutes increased Sunday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Coming off bench in return•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Cleared to return Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...