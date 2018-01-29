Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will return to action Tuesday

Russell will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks after sitting out Saturday's contest to rest, Zach Braziller of The New York Post reports.

Russell was held out Saturday as part of the team's injury management program they have in place for him. Russell played 21 minutes off the bench Friday against the Bucks, and the point guard will likely play a similar dose on Tuesday. With the Nets set to play another back-to-back set over the next two days, it's possible Russell is held out of Wednesday's game against the 76ers depending on how Tuesday goes for him.