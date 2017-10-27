Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will return to starting lineup

Russell (knee) will return to the starting lineup Friday against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell began the day with a doubtful designation but was quickly upgraded to questionable. Now, after going through treatment in the afternoon and warming up, the guard has been cleared to return after missing Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers. Russell will return to the starting five at point guard, pushing Spencer Dinwiddie, who played well in his place Wednesday, back to the bench.