Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will return to starting lineup
Russell (knee) will return to the starting lineup Friday against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Russell began the day with a doubtful designation but was quickly upgraded to questionable. Now, after going through treatment in the afternoon and warming up, the guard has been cleared to return after missing Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers. Russell will return to the starting five at point guard, pushing Spencer Dinwiddie, who played well in his place Wednesday, back to the bench.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Doubtful to play vs. Cavs•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles with turnovers Friday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Drops 30 points Wednesday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...