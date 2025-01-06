Russell (shin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports

Russell will miss Monday's contest after he sustained a right shin contusion during Saturday's loss to Philadelphia. On the bright side, the veteran guard was able to put up shots during warmups Monday, which bodes well for his status in Wednesday's matchup versus Detroit. With Russell and Ben Simmons (back) sidelined, Reece Beekman, Tosan Evbuomwan and Ziaire Williams are candidates for a significant bump in minutes.