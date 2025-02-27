Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Russell will miss his fourth consecutive contest while he deals with a right ankle sprain. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Detroit. With the 29-year-old point guard sidelined, Keon Johnson and Killian Hayes are candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Out at least two games•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out with ankle sprain•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Efficient performance Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Goes cold from deep•